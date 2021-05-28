Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $475.00

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.