GYPSUM - An 84-year-old newspaper delivery person was injured early Saturday morning when he was dragged while trying to prevent his vehicle from being stolen in Gypsum. Robert Rogers had gotten out of his 2000 Subaru Legacy to deliver a newspaper in the 400 block of Maple Street (Kansas Highway 4) at 4:10 a.m. Saturday when a gray 2004 Honda Civic pulled up behind the Legacy, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.