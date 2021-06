Automated waste collection is fast approaching City of Salina Sanitation customers! Waste automation begins the week of July 18. As a reminder, the waste cart selection postcards should be responded to either online or by mail before June 18. If a customer did not receive or misplaced their postcard they can call the City of Salina General Services office at 785-309-5750, to retrieve their verification code. Once the verification code is retrieved, they must enter it on SelectMyCart.com/Salina to order their new waste cart(s). No action is necessary if customers would only like one waste cart to be delivered.