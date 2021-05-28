Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChecchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Wells Fargo Company#Company Stock#Sec#Walleye Capital Llc#Diversified Llc#Barclays#Morgan Stanley#Zacks Investment Research#Cmo Kenneth Allard#Peg#Gartner Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $585,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BRP worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,506 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. Phreesia accounts for approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $31,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 59,138 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 89.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,138 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Sells 288 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wilen Investment Management CORP. Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expands By 81.2%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $67.92

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Nautilus worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.