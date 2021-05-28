Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com