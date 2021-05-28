KLM expands its intercontinental network this winter, adding six new destinations

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter the previously announced expansions in Europe for summer 2021, KLM will also be adding new destinations to its intercontinental network on commencement of its winter schedule (October 31, 2021 to March 26, 2022). This ties in with KLM’s strategy of first expanding its network where recovery will be quickest, offering customers the broadest possible choice of destinations. The new destinations include Mombasa, Orlando, Cancun, Bridgetown, Port of Spain and Phuket.

