KLM expands its intercontinental network this winter, adding six new destinations

In response to growing travel demand between the United States and India, American Airlines has increased its flight frequency from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The carrier initially planned to operate the route thrice weekly during off-peak months and increase the route to daily service from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 to serve the winter season. However, as reported by One Mile at a Time, American has modified the route to operate as a daily, year-round flight beginning Oct 31. The service is part of the carrier’s ambitious expansion out of New York-JFK and new partnership with JetBlue Airways, which it hopes will feed domestic customers into its long-haul operations.