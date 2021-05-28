Today in History -- May 28

CINCINNATI – On June 25, Cowan’s, a Hindman company, will present its American Historical Ephemera and Photography auction, which will offer an impressive selection of 18th to early 20th century material. Important time periods including the Revolutionary War period, the Civil War, the Indian Wars, World Wars I and II, the Civil Rights Movement, the Women’s Suffrage Movement, and late 19th to early 20th century Christian movements, and remarkable figures such as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, James A. Garfield, John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Onassis Kennedy, and George Custer will be reflected throughout the sale. Absentee and Internet live bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers.