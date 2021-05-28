Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Today in History -- May 28

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today is Friday, May 28, the 148th day of 2021. There are 217 days left in the year. On May 28, 1977, 165 people were killed when fire raced through the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky. On this date:. In 1863, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, made...

salinapost.com
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colbie Caillat
Person
Jerry West
Person
Jerry Douglas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Cubs#Minneapolis Police#Union#French#Americans#Warner Bros#Belgian#The U S Army#English#West German#Soviets#New Orleans Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
News Break
World War II
Country
Egypt
Related
MinoritiesDaily Gate City

American history has forgotten soldiers of color

This letter is to honor and pay tribute to the soldiers of color that sacrificed their lives in every war that this country has ever fought in – beginning with the Revolutionary War when the first Black man, Christopher Attucks, was killed. Attucks was a free Black man who was...
PoliticsTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Flag symbol of cherished freedoms

The nation is wrestling with fundamental questions of freedom and equality. We live in a great country that promotes facing such major issues. That is its greatness. And a symbol of greatness is Old Glory. On this day, a special one sandwiched between Memorial Day and July 4th, the country...
PoliticsSpartanburg Herald-Journal

What does the American flag symbolize to you? Flag Day history and what it means to locals

President Woodrow Wilson officially marked June 14 as Flag Day in 1916, according to History.com. Up until 1775, the colonists had been fighting under their own regiment flags in the American Revolutionary War, according to the website. In 1775, the Second Continental Congress unified the colonists under the Continental Army, which led to the creation of one unifying flag. This new flag had 13 red and white stripes — and the Union Jack symbol in the corner, something that was not popular with many people.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

This Town In Arkansas Has A Dark And Evil History That Will Never Be Forgotten

Today, the city of Elaine is a small, sleepy town on the Arkansas delta. In the fall of 1919, however, it was a nightmare. Looking at it now, you’d never guess that this Arkansas town has a dark and evil history. The 1919 Elaine Massacre of September 30 through October 2 set Elaine apart from […] The post This Town In Arkansas Has A Dark And Evil History That Will Never Be Forgotten appeared first on Only In Your State.
Militaryrealclearhistory.com

USPS Honors WW II Japanese American Soldiers

At 16, Don Miyada was wrenched from his family’s farm near Laguna Beach and sent to a prison camp in Arizona. Two years later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, ready to give his life for the country that stole his home. Now, Miyada and the 30,000 or so...
Societyh-net.org

CfP JAm It #6 "The Fractured States of America"

JAm It! is an annual, peer-reviewed journal of American Studies created by junior faculty, early-stage researchers, and PhD students. We publish academic articles, book reviews, and creative writing, favoring fresh and original contributions. We aspire to be an inclusive and eclectic journal – an intellectual hub of exchange for a...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Geneva Regains Diplomatic Spotlight With Putin-Biden Summit

GENEVA (AP) — A year ago, Geneva was largely down on its diplomatic luck: The Trump administration had an “America First” policy that shunned the internationalism the Swiss city epitomizes, and blasted some of its top institutions like the World Health Organization, the Human Rights Council and the World Trade Organization.
Politicsthelintonian.com

On This Day – June 14th: Flag Day

Also known as National Flag Day, June 14th is a day dedicated to honoring the national flag of the United States of America. This holiday commemorates the day when the design of the first national flag was approved back in 1777, so holds a lot of meaning. The idea to...
Militarykey.aero

10 classic British naval aircraft of World War II

The Fleet Air Arm played a pivotal role during World War II – these were some of the Royal Navy’s most formidable flying machines. At the start of the Second World War, the Fleet Air Arm (FAA) acquired the Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat from the United States Navy under the lease-lend agreement, to fulfil its need for a powerful single-seat fighter. Initially renamed as the Martlet, the aircraft was modified for British use by Blackburn, which involved the addition of British gunsights and catapult spools, before entering service in August 1940 with 804 Naval Air Squadron (NAS).
Economycapoliticalreview.com

Iztler: Made in Communist China

In the 1930’s Ford, Woolworth and Coca Cola colluded with the Nazi’s to oppose the Jews. Today, Ford, Disneyland Coke Cola and others have colluded with the BLM/Antifa, helping to destabilize the United States, to the benefit of China and Russia. “First, Woolworth, which went bankrupt in 2009, was so...
Politicsconservativeangle.com

This "Ugly Betty" Nazi Tank Made a Massive Impact

German ingenuity created this armored vehicle after Blitzkriegs fizzled out. Key Point: The crews of the Marders would scour the battlefield for protected positions in which to deploy their vehicle when the battle began. On the second day of Adolf Hitler’s bold invasion of Russia in June 1941, the Germans...
Cincinnati, OHliveauctioneers.com

Mid-19th century American artifacts elevate June 25 Cowan’s auction

CINCINNATI – On June 25, Cowan’s, a Hindman company, will present its American Historical Ephemera and Photography auction, which will offer an impressive selection of 18th to early 20th century material. Important time periods including the Revolutionary War period, the Civil War, the Indian Wars, World Wars I and II, the Civil Rights Movement, the Women’s Suffrage Movement, and late 19th to early 20th century Christian movements, and remarkable figures such as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, James A. Garfield, John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Onassis Kennedy, and George Custer will be reflected throughout the sale. Absentee and Internet live bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers.
Sciencemidfloridanewspapers.com

The story of Richard Archbold's expeditions, part 4

VENUS — Three earlier articles (July 8, 2020, Aug. 19, 2020 and March 10, 2021) were published in the Highlands News-Sun and this is Part 4 of that series. After personally leading three expeditions to the island of New Guinea, Richard Archbold was forced to rethink his plans for future Pacific exploration. By the time he and crew returned to America in 1939, the world was on the brink of war. Imperial Japan had already invaded Manchuria in 1935 and because of the instability in the region he put his plans to explore on hold. In fact, he would never again go to New Guinea nor anywhere else in the Pacific. By the end of World War II, he was a 38-year-old who had lived in Highlands County for four years. A combination of factors led to Archbold’s decision to lead scientific expeditions no longer himself. However, before his death in 1976 he would sponsor six more expeditions to the South Pacific.
Militarythisdayinaviation.com

15 June 1946

15 June 1946: At Craig Field, Jacksonville Florida, the United States Navy’s Navy Flight Demonstration Team made its first public appearance at the municipal airport’s dedication ceremony. A flight of three lightened Grumman F6F-5 Hellcat fighters, led by Officer-in-Charge Lieutenant Commander Roy Marlin Voris, flew a fifteen minute aerobatic performance.
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

Asako Serizawa on the Inheritors of Imperialism and War

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Asako Serizawa, the author of Inheritors, to tell the story of a...