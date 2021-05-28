Water Sports Foundation offers tips for safe boating
Many boaters are hitting the water as Memorial Day begins; however, safety is paramount with increased activity. With new and used boat sales soaring to record highs in 2020 to first-time boat buyers, boating safety stakeholders are taking extra measures to communicate and promote safe boating messages prior to the busy Memorial Day holiday and the unofficial launch of the summer boating season, according to a news release from the Water Sports Foundation.www.postandcourier.com