Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avro#Wells Fargo Company#Needham Company Llc#Svb Leerink#Federated Hermes Inc#Blackrock Inc#Avrobio Company#Avrobio Inc#S P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.32.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 30.92.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.90.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 296.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.85.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. A number of other brokerages have also commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan...
Economymodernreaders.com

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.21.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) PT at $6.38

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) and IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ: IAC)

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) In a report issued on June 10, Gray Powell from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $231.27, close to its 52-week high of $251.28. According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst...
Marketstechinvestornews.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.04% from the stock’s current price. A […]