Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChecchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com
