Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.10.