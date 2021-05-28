Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)
Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com