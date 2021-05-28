Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 356.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises 1.0% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.