Is inflation already at its peak?
Due to recent developments in the global commodity markets, some market participants fear a longer-term increase in inflation in the Eurozone as well. At 1.6% y/y, headline inflation in the Eurozone reached its highest level of the current year for the time being in April. The main reason for this increase was the development of energy prices, which rose by 10.4% y/y in April. In contrast, core inflation (inflation adjusted for energy and food prices) fell slightly to 0.7% y/y, from 0.9% y/y previously.www.fxstreet.com