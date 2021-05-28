Is inflation already at its peak?

Yes, there is inflation. Yes, it's going to last for a while. Federal Reserve and Treasury officials tell us that the rise in prices we’re seeing will be temporary. Most economists are predicting modest inflation from anywhere between 2 and 5 percent during the coming months. We've already seen spikes in both consumer and producer prices. But the markets don't seem to be panicking — yet. And no one in charge seems to be veering from their course, despite congressional pressures and media attention.