DAVE SAYS: Being on the same page is vital to your family's future

Salina Post
Salina Post
 19 days ago
My wife and I are in our 20s, and together we make about $80,000 a year. Our first baby is due in early 2022, so being debt-free has become a top priority in my mind. Right now, we have two cars. The one I drive is paid off and has a lot of miles on it, but it’s in really good shape. We still owe $30,000 on the other one, and the rest of our debt is about $90,000 in student loans. My wife puts 40,000 miles a year on the other car traveling for work. I talked to her the other day about us moving down a little in car, but she’s particular about what she drives. I even found out she has her eye on a newer vehicle that costs about $48,000. I don’t know what to do. Can you help?

salinapost.com
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

 https://salinapost.com/
