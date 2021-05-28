Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,828 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com