Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Six Fascinating Books to Read This Summer

By Sarah Davis
austinmonthly.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographer Ismael Quintanilla III documents the period between March and August 2020, when the unimaginable happened and stages across the Live Music Capital of the World went dark. In their own words, more than 130 Austin creatives share the heartbreak, ennui, and artistic inspiration they experienced as they juggled unemployment and isolation during the start of the pandemic. “In no other time could we give the whole world an intermission,” says artist Charles Benjamin Russell, who joined Jackie Venson, Tameca Jones, Mobley, and other notable acts interviewed and shot in their homes. All proceeds from the book will be donated to six local nonprofits geared toward the music and hospitality industries.

www.austinmonthly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Gentry
Person
Jackie Venson
Person
Lawrence Wright
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turk Pipkin Collaborating#Austinite#American#The Souvenir Museum#The University Of Texas#Scottish#Amy Gentry Searching#Major League#Chicago Cubs#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science
Related
Books & Literaturednyuz.com

18 Amazing Small Press Books To Add To Your Summer Reading List

These 11 stories look at how people act on their desires, and examine complicated relationships between lovers, friends, and family. A man desperately longing for a child keeps a chimp in his attic; a woman pays a high price to cook an important soup for her mother and sister. Nearly all of the characters search for meaning that is beyond the grind of daily life. It’s a book filled with longing and hope.
Chesterville, OHmorrowcountysentinel.com

Summer reading at Selover Library

Selover Public Library in Chesterville is excited to announce their “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading program. The program includes a return to in-person programs and fantastic prizes for readers, from babies to adults. The programs kick off on June 18 at 10:30 a.m. with an outdoor program “Spinning Tales with...
Books & LiteratureA.V. Club

5 new books to read in June

Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. So every month, The A.V. Club narrows down the endless options to five of the books we’re most excited about. The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris (June 1, Atria) What...
Books & Literaturesjpl.org

Summer Learning: Reading Recommendations

Summer is here and all of us at the library have been preparing for our Summer tradition...Summer Learning! Summer Learning is our all ages annual Summer program that aims to slow the "Summer Slide" (this is the cumulative loss of knowledge a student experiences between the end of one school year, and the beginning of the next) and help everyone's minds stay curious and sharp...even if school isn't in session. It's easier than ever to sign up, log your reading, and win prizes. Sign up online using Beanstack to get started, and if you participated in Summer Learning in 2019 or 2020 you can simply log in using the same account as years prior.
Books & Literaturebigskyjournal.com

Books: Reading the West

Malcolm Brooks hits brave new heights with Cloudmaker (Grove Press, $27), which soars into that rarified space where a deeply thoughtful and sweeping novel is also an edge-of-your-seat page-turner. This taut story takes place in eastern Montana during the Depression. Set at the dawn of the age of flight, it takes its impetus from the true adventures of David Comstock, a Montana teenager who built and flew his own airplane at the same time Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart were making history with theirs.
Boston, MAwgbh.org

Book Club: 2021 Summer Reading Recommendations From Three Local Librarians

Flowers in full bloom, warm breezes, brilliant sunlight — nature offers us the flawless qualities of summer. And this summer, especially, we are eager to leave behind the ever-present blue light of our computer screens for the blue skies of New England’s shortest season. With vaccinations up and pandemic restrictions easing, we summer readers are ready to take our novels out for a day on the beach, explore literary adventures under the shade of a tree, or venture back into the nearest public library. And three of our local librarians are here with 2021’s best stories — from fantasy worlds to real-life social dilemmas — it’s our annual summer reading special.
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

8 New Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List, According to a Bookstore Owner

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a bookstore owner, I have the rare, fun privilege of watching book trends unfold in real time. Whether it’s specific to the small, coastal town I’m situated in or nationwide, I’m always looking out for them so that I can buy for the bookstore accordingly.
Seattle, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

Reading Recommendations for SPL’s Seventh Annual Summer Book Bingo

Summer reading isn’t just for kids — adults also deserve reading goals and prizes! For the seventh year, The Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures are co-presenting Summer Book Bingo and want to help you set reading goals and make reading discoveries this summer. How do you play?...
Lincoln, KSlincolnsentinel.com

Book reading to be held at LAC

Lori Brack will read from her third book, A Case for the Dead Letter Detective, at the Lincoln Art Center on Tuesday June 22 at 7:00. The poems are about an imagined and simultaneously real character whose job it is to connect letters with their intended recipients. He lives in a world both like and unlike the one we think of as real.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

The 2020 summer holiday books to read now we can travel again

Holidaying and trips to the beach are back on the agenda, which calls for one thing: a reading list to devour. While many of us have had plenty of time on our hands over recent weeks to get some reading time in, admittedly it’s often the last thing many of us prioritise.But, if you’re relaxing poolside, there’s no better time to get stuck into a good novel (or three). While of course a great summer read is down to personal preference, to give you a little bit of inspiration for your next trip, we've rounded-up the tomes that will suit...
Posted by
Roxana Anton

Top Nicholas Sparks Books for an Unforgettable Summer Read

Nicholas Sparks is one of the most wonderful American writers. His books have it all: action, mystery, romance, tragedy, life lessons, history, destiny, American life. The books more than the movies have a certain type of sensibility ad finesse while telling their stories, not easy to find in other writers.
New Hanover County, NCcapefearweekend.com

Three book suggestions for kids, teens, and adults summer reading

No need to stress about what to read for yourself or what to read to your kids this summer. New Hanover County Public Library, the Office of Diversity and Equity, and Friends of the Library are partnering on a “Read across the County” initiative to bring people of different races and ages together for a community-wide summer of reading.
Books & Literaturecomic-con.org

Our May Book Club Reads!

Chula Vista's pick for May was Death of Superman by Dan Jurgens. Known as the biggest story ever, the Justice League and Superman unite to battle a hulking monster named Doomsday. The Man of Steel finally meets his match and battles to protect the city that he loves from Doomsday as he terrorizes downtown Metropolis. By the battle’s end Doomsday is dead; however, Superman is fatally wounded and “dies” in the arms of Lois Lane.
Queens, NYqchron.com

Crack open a book in the reading cottage

The long-awaited Con Edison Reading Room at the Queens County Farm Museum was officially opened last week. The quaint building — standing at a little over 12 by 16 feet — is stuffed with over 250 books and magazines for both children and adults, as well as an assortment of farm-related toys, such as mini-tractors and horse barns.