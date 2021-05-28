Six Fascinating Books to Read This Summer

Summer is here and all of us at the library have been preparing for our Summer tradition...Summer Learning! Summer Learning is our all ages annual Summer program that aims to slow the "Summer Slide" (this is the cumulative loss of knowledge a student experiences between the end of one school year, and the beginning of the next) and help everyone's minds stay curious and sharp...even if school isn't in session. It's easier than ever to sign up, log your reading, and win prizes. Sign up online using Beanstack to get started, and if you participated in Summer Learning in 2019 or 2020 you can simply log in using the same account as years prior.