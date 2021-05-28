Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $618,684.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $481,382.69 and approximately $26,362.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.