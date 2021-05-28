Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $618,684.00
Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $618,684.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.www.modernreaders.com