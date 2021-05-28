Cancel
AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,779 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Other hedge funds and...

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,262 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of PCSB Financial worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,960 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $585,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TheStreet Downgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to D

FUTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 1,048 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 409,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 78,237 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $24,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wilen Investment Management CORP. Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,176.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 201,799 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BRP worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.