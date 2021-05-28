Geller Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FUTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.