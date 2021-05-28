Cancel
NFL

KDUZ Birthdays – May 28th

By Seth Coburn
kduz.com
 28 days ago

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Thomas Moore, Irish poet and musician was born on this date in 1779. Jim Thorpe, Native American athlete, was born on this date in 1888. Ian Fleming, British novelist, created the character James...

kduz.com
Entertainmentkduz.com

KDUZ Classic – June 16th, 1979

Today’s KDUZ Classic was in it’s second of three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, on June 16th, 1979, a run that was split into two parts, with this kicking off the second leg of the run. The song also topped the Billboard Dance Music charts, as well the charts in Canada, Japan and 3 other countries.
Musicwfav951.com

Happy Birthday, Beach Boy Bruce Johnston!!!

Happy Birthday to Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys, who turns 79 on Sunday (June 27th). Johnston joined the group on April 9th, 1965 to become the permanent live replacement for the group's leader and bassist Brian Wilson, who had quit the road the previous December to focus solely on songwriting and producing. Soon after Johnston had joined, Wilson featured him prominently on the group's next single, 1965's Number Three hit "California Girls." Johnston's tenor voice was also notably featured in the fadeout of "God Only Knows" from the group's 1966 Pet Sounds album.
MusicJamBase

Happy Birthday Robert Hunter: 2013 Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award

Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter was born on this date in 1941. Hunter’s primary writing partner was late Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia. Among Hunter’s first contributions to the Dead were the lyrics to “St. Stephen,” “China Cat Sunflower,” “Dark Star” and “Alligator.”. Now-classics that followed include “Uncle John’s Band,”...
MusicBoston Globe

Questlove’s quest to make ‘Summer of Soul’

It was in 1997 that Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson first saw footage of what would become “Summer of Soul (. . . Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).” This was in Tokyo, on the first Japanese tour for his band, the Roots. “My translator knew I was a soul...
Celebrities/Film

HBO’s LA Lakers Drama Series Just Cast Actors as Richard Pryor and Jack Nicholson

Adam McKay‘s upcoming L.A. Lakers drama on HBO has cast some pivotal players in the series. Mike Epps (The Upshaws), Carina Conti (The Last Tycoon), Max E. Williams (Dreamland), and Mariama Diallo (Random Acts of Flyness) have all scored recurring roles on the show that will be based on Jeff Pearlman‘s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.
Worldblackthen.com

May 13, 1914: World Heavy Weight Champion Joe Louis’ Birthday

Born on this day, Joseph Louis Barrow (Joe Louis), world heavyweight champion. Louis was known to the world as the ‘Brown Bomber.’ In 1938, he made world news becoming a national boxing hero for his knockout of Germany’s Max Schmeling. Louis retained his championship record for nearly 12 years. Louis...
MoviesMartha's Vineyard Times

Music festival comes to M.V. Film Center and online

From “Long Strange Trip” to “Summer of Soul,” the M.V. Film Center launches the popular Filmmusic Festival this weekend. Seven films will play. One of the first, playing on Thursday, June 24, is “Long Strange Trip,” a series featuring the Grateful Dead and playing in the Film Center. Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, the first episode of this series narrates the beginnings of the legendary band. It started as the Warlocks with Jerry Garcia as the band’s inspiration and leader. The series describes how Garcia was influenced as a child by “Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein,” goes on to describe how Jack Kerouac became Garcia’s hero; and then his hookup with Ken Kesey. LSD became an important part of the band’s performance ethos. Its experiments with psychedelics became a way to get away from “all of that safeness,” according to one band member. “By confronting death you learn how to live” was their credo.
Detroit, MIcreativeloafing.com

Keith Washington

Keith Washingtonis an American R&B vocalist, songwriter, actor, and producer born in. Detroit, Michigan. He started singing at the age of six, opening up for artists such as: Brenda. Russell and many others that grace the stage at the club Twenty Grand. Years later,. Washington started touring with the legendary...
TV & VideosStereogum

Watch The Trailer For Rebooted Behind The Music With Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, Huey Lewis, Bret Michaels, & More

Behind The Music, the deeply tawdry and entertaining VH1 series about the rises and falls of so many different pop-music careers, is about to return in rebooted form. In a possible-comeback narrative worthy of, well, an episode of Behind The Music, the streaming service Paramount+ is getting ready to launch a new season of the series. Paramount+ announced its reboot in February, and now we get a look at who will appear on the show. In its newest form, Behind The Music will feature a bunch of big stars, most of whom have already been through the Behind The Music ringer.
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 24 in Classic Rock

June 24, 1999 – Eric Clapton auctions off 100 of his guitars with proceeds going toward his Crossroads Centre at Antigua, an alcohol and drug-dependency treatment center in the West Indies. The auction generates over $5 million, with his guitar “Brownie,” a 1956 sunburst Fender used to record “Layla”, going for almost $500,000.
Rock Musicforeveraltoona.com

Metallica 6/23/21

Set for release on September 10th is the eagerly awaited multi-media box set edition of Metallica’s self-titled 1991 set, better known to fans as the “Black Album.” The massive Metallica “Deluxe Box Set” includes 14 CD’s, six LP’s, and six DVD’s among much more. Featuring over 24 hours of content,...
wers.org

The Vault of Soul: Ray Charles

To celebrate Black Music Month, we brought back our Vault of Soul series by spotlighting a soul artist every Friday of June. Stepping inside the vault, you can discover the life and legacy of some of the world's greatest soul artists, both past and present. This month we spotlighted Mavis Staples, Dionne Warwick, and Quincy Jones. Now, for the final installment of the month, we are excited to take a deep dive into Ray Charles’ incredible life and career.
Musicmix1079.com

Great Songs From The Ultimate ’90s Movie Soundtracks

Music in movies play a big role in setting the tone and some believe that the ’90s had some of the best movie soundtracks out there. Agreed!. Here are some of the top songs that made it onto movie soundtracks: The Adventures of Ford Fairlane – Cradle of Love – Billy Idol Young Guns II – Blaze of Glory – Jon Bon Jovi Wild At Heart – Wicked Game – Chris Isaak Nothing But Trouble – Same Song – Digital Underground Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – (Everything I Do) I Do It For You – Bryan Adams Deep Cover – Deep Cover – Dr. Dre The Bodyguard – I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston Reality Bites – Stay (I Missed You) – Lisa Loeb.
MLive

Is ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son?

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown dating Syracuse University student?. Is Millie Bobby Brown dating a Syracuse University student? Stranger things have happened. Photos published by E! News and The Daily Mail show the “Stranger Things” star holding hands with Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi in New York City, weeks after he posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram. Does that mean they’re making their romance public?
Moviesthethreetomatoes.com

RESPECT in Theaters this August

After all those long months of missing movies in an actual theater, now we have the summer of awesome flicks and RESPECT is on our list. Starring Jennifer Hudson, it follows the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of Franklin’s journey to find her voice. We have the trailer, plus the video of “My Way Home” which was co-written for the movie by Carole King and Jennifer Hudson. W have goose bumps.
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Was ‘Granny’ Actor Irene Ryan’s Net Worth at Her Time of Death?

The Beverly Hillbillies icon and El Paso, Texas native died at 70-years-old in 1973, and had a remarkable net worth at the time. Born in October of 1902, Irene Ryan would grow up to become one of television’s most recognizable characters. As The Beverly Hillbillies‘ beloved Daisy Moses, better known as “Granny,” Ryan put her decades of vaudeville, radio, television, and film expertise to grand use.