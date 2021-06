Mike Shappell, Senior Application Engineer, Norton | Saint-Gobain Abrasives. It wasn’t that many years ago that as a young superintendent of a large metal finishing operation I was asked to “find a way to finish our parts without so much physical labor from our operators.” Keep in mind, at this time the use of armature robots was limited to the automotive industry and mostly seen in welding operations; certainly not in fine finishing operations where it seemed that the capability of highly skilled finishers was the only option.