On Monday June 21, EU foreign ministers approved a series of new sanctions against the Belarusian regime. The move comes after Belarus forced a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk last month in order to arrest a dissident on board. The new sanctions, which target the regime’s main sources of revenue, will not be imposed immediately. Many Belarusians in exile say they are not enough and want the EU to do more. Our correspondents went to meet them in Poland, Germany and Ukraine.