Djokovic's second trophy at the French Open moves him just one major championship shy from tying the men's record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The 34-year-old is also the first man in Open Era history to win all four Grand Slam titles twice. He won the French Open in 2016, has nine wins at the Australian Open, five at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.