Giants look to defeat Dodgers for first time in 2021
The San Francisco Giants have been proficient at overcoming obstacles this season, and they now face two more: the Los Angeles Dodgers and a new rash of injuries. The Giants will be put to the test again Friday in the second game of a four-game road series against the Dodgers. After Thursday's 4-3 defeat in the opener, the Giants have lost all four games against the Dodgers this season and six consecutive going back to last year.www.northwestgeorgianews.com