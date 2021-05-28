Rain and storm chances increase on Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! It will be a warm and muggy day on our Friday, with highs in the 80s and dew points in the upper-60s to low-70s. A batch of rain is located off to our west early this morning, and this will bring some showers into our area starting around 9 a.m. As we get into the afternoon, a few thunderstorms will develop as well. An isolated 60 mph wind gust cannot be ruled out in a stronger storm, but widespread impacts are not expected.