Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tech N9ne says Machine Gun Kelly “broke every rule” on tour

Posted by 
DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pair hit the road together for a mammoth 99 shows in 104 days in 2012, which saw them make it into the Guinness World Records. Recalling his time with MGK, N9ne told HipHopDX’s Hack3d: “MGK broke every rule. He’s a wild boy. We almost didn’t get to come back to venues because of MGK.

www.designerzcentral.com
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Kellin Quinn
Person
Tech N9ne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Music Video#Mgk#Hiphopdx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Pulled Over on Motorcycle

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox might be a ride or die couple on a typical day, but in this case they’re more like … ride and get fined. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … MGK was driving his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon in Sherman Oaks, CA with Megan on the back seat when an LAPD officer pulled ’em over.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Machine Gun Kelly Wins Alternative Album of the Year at 2021 iHeart Awards

All of the incredible music from this year, and the artists who created it all, were celebrated during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Machine Gun Kelly. MGK, real name Colson Baker, attended the awards not only as a nominee, but also as a presenter, and took home the iHeartRadio Music Award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year for his 2020 project Tickets To My Downfall. The multi-talented artist was also nominated for Alternative Rock Song of the Year for "Bloody Valentine" from the album.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Adorably Match for Disneyland Date

Megan Fox has found her Prince Charming. The actress and rocker boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly were spotted at Disneyland on Thursday, June 3. Dressed in coordinating athleisure wear, Megan and Mgk held hands as they enjoyed a day at the Happiest Place on Earth with her parents. The 35-year-old mom of three opted for a monochromatic sweat suit with pink accents, while Machine Gun Kelly, 31, went for a royal blue ensemble from Claudette the Brand. Their looks wouldn't be complete without Mickey Mouse ears, of course! Sparkly donut-shaped ears for the Transformers star and The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired ones were worn by Mgk. Megan and the "Bloody...
Musicholrmagazine.com

How Machine Gun Kelly Morphed Into A Pop-Punk Icon

Today’s music landscape has shifted to render the term “genre” more or less obsolete. One of the most recent examples of an artist flipping genres is Machine Gun Kelly, who scored his first #1 album last year with his pop-punk smash Tickets to my Downfall. The 31-year old’s last 4...
Musicmxdwn.com

Machine Gun Kelly brings pop-punk to SummerStage on 9/13

Machine Gun Kelly will be performing at SummerStage in Central Park on Monday, September 13th. It is an outdoor, general admission show at Rumsey Playfield that is scheduled to run from 6:00pm-10:00pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm. Tickets originally ranged from $40.00-$50.00 for this general admission show, but are sold out and can only be purchased on third party sites.
MusicKerrang

These YouTubers created their own Machine Gun Kelly pop-punk song

YouTubers/musicians Redlight Blue and CoryBergeronRecordings have shared a new song that they created in the style of Machine Gun Kelly​’s Tickets To My Downfall. Paying tribute to MGK’s awesome 2020 pop-punk LP – ​“We do both genuinely love MGK’s music and wanted to pay homage to him,” they say – the pair do a deep-dive into the sort of ​“formula” used, studying the music and lyrics, and working out how to emulate it themselves.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly Honors Megan Fox On Anniversary Of 1st Time She Said ‘I Love You’ & Fans Go Wild

Time flies when you’re in love. Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of a special moment between him and Megan Fox, and fans couldn’t handle how ‘cute’ he was. Machine Gun Kelly marked a noteworthy milestone between him and Megan Fox on Tuesday. “She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today,” MGK (née Colson Baker, 31) tweeted in the late hours on May 25, commemorating the anniversary of when Megan, 35, dropped the L-bomb and took their budding relationship to the whole new level. One year later, things are going strong, and MGK made sure to celebrate. This gesture was quite touching for fans, and many couldn’t believe that Colson had committed to memory the precise date that Megan decided to say those three words.
Miami, FLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are All Smiles As He Gives Her A Piggyback Ride In Miami — Pics

So happily in love! Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly were out and about in Miami this weekend for the Mayweather vs. Paul match. See the cute pics here!. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue their whirlwind, cross-country romancing, this time in Miami, FL. During the highly-anticipated Floyd Mayweather v. Logan Paul bout on June 7th, MGK, 31, and Megan, 35, canoodled in the VIP section of the Hard Rock Stadium, taking selfies and cuddling as fans looked on. At one point, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker was photographed giving his girl a piggyback ride, maybe to offer some relief from her lucite high-heels! As usual, Megan looked effortlessly chic in a simple pair of light-wash denim and a khaki cami with her long dark tresses in their natural waves. MGK donned a monochromatic red look, pairing an oversized red tank with coordinating metallic red trousers. Always the style star, he added some jewelry, including a big pearl necklace.
MusicEyewitness News

Machine Gun Kelly to play at Mohegan Sun after Big E show sells out

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Machine Gun Kelly will play a show at Mohegan Sun on Halloween. Mohegan Sun announced the show on Monday. It's set for Oct. 31, 2021 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. They are $129.50, $99.50, $79.50...
Behind Viral Videosrespect-mag.com

New Docuseries w/ Trippie Redd, Miguel, Machine Gun Kelly & More on Snapchat

On Saturday, 6/5, Snapchat will premiere “Life’s A Tripp” – a new original docuseries featuring multi-platinum rapper Trippie Redd on a journey to experience firsthand the major issues gripping our country today, from drug addiction to police reform, with the help of fellow celebrity friends and activists who have a personal stake just like the rest of us.