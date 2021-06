The semiconductor chip shortage has impacted every automaker in some way, but so far, Ford has cut more vehicles from its North American production schedule than any other automaker. Thus, FoMoCo has been forced to make some difficult decisions in recent months, focusing on using the chips it has to produce new and profitable products, while other models suffer. And now, just a few days after raising incentives on new, out-of-stock-vehicle orders, Ford is raising prices on nearly all of its models and cutting incentives on existing inventory.