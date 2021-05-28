Siamese: Meet the Danish rockers who write hits for pop stars
“Hey, what’s your name? Now, let’s talk about our deepest fears…”. Being a professional songwriter and producer, impassioned conversations are a regular occurrence for Andreas Kruger, guitarist of Danish rockers Siamese. Not only is he chief composer in his own band, Andreas has worked on hundreds of pop songs for the likes of Sigala and Ella Eyre, with songwriting and producing credits totalling in excess of 300,000,000 streams. It’s a job that means he’s regularly thrust into pretty serious situations with people he knows little about, but also allows him to channel such experiences into his work with Siamese.www.kerrang.com