Siamese: Meet the Danish rockers who write hits for pop stars

1) The 10-day Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is Pittsburgh’s largest and grandest summer celebration. After last year’s Festival had to go online-only, this year it returns as a “hybrid” affair—live and in person (with Covid precautions) for those wish to come, with some attractions also online. The ever-popular Artist Market features handmade arts, crafts, and wearables on sale in over 150 booths. An even larger selection, from more than 200 artists in all, will be viewable and buyable online. Tonight’s mainstage headliner is the lively pop-rocker Caroline Rose. She will perform at 7:30 p.m. A varied lineup of Pittsburgh-based talent will also perform at the Allegheny Overlook Pop-Up Park, alongside the river of that name. Live performances are free at either venue, and there’s a separate slate of performers coming together for the 24/7 Virtual Stage. Last but not least, juried and invited visual arts will be displayed at various Cultural Trust galleries in the Cultural District. A number of events and attractions were still in the planning stages as opening day approached, so see the Festival website for latest updates. Festival ends tomorrow. (M.V.)