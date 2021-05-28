Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Siamese: Meet the Danish rockers who write hits for pop stars

By Words: Jake Richardson
Kerrang
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Hey, what’s your name? Now, let’s talk about our deepest fears…”. Being a professional songwriter and producer, impassioned conversations are a regular occurrence for Andreas Kruger, guitarist of Danish rockers Siamese. Not only is he chief composer in his own band, Andreas has worked on hundreds of pop songs for the likes of Sigala and Ella Eyre, with songwriting and producing credits totalling in excess of 300,000,000 streams. It’s a job that means he’s regularly thrust into pretty serious situations with people he knows little about, but also allows him to channel such experiences into his work with Siamese.

www.kerrang.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Eyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Pop Stars#Spotify Playlists#Christian#Super Human#Danes#A R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Country
Denmark
News Break
Music
Related
MusicNME

Griff: meet Britain’s next great pop star

The past year has taken many things from musicians and their fans: releases delayed, tours and festivals cancelled on a near-daily basis. But it’s the little moments that we will have missed the most, like the post-gig snack stop with a pal at a fast-food chain around the corner from the venue, or on the stagger home; you piece together the night, dwell on that person you locked eyes with in the pit and plan the next time out. Griff – real name Sarah Griffiths – had one such post-gig summit over a box of chips after The Brits ceremony at the start of May. Except she’d just given the biggest performance of her life at The O2 Arena on live TV. And it was with a fan; Taylor Swift.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

K-pop Star Jay B Embarks on His Solo Journey

After an illustrious career in the groups JJ Project, Jus2, and GOT7, the musician and actor strikes out on his own. In the music video for his new single “Switch It Up,” the musician Jay B stands alone in a forest, surrounded by the emptiness of barren trees. But there’s one burst of vibrant verdure visible high above, as if the Earth has cleared space for the K-pop idol to shine. The visual accompanies the 27-year-old’s first solo single, a powerful re-introduction to a multi-hyphenate musician who has been a figurehead in the industry for nearly a decade. He’s been a celebrated b-boy and member of JJ Project and Jus2—but he’s best known as the leader of boy band GOT7 under the name “JB.” He’s also a member of the music collective ØFFSHORE (there, he records under the moniker Defsoul,) not to mention, adored for his work as a celebrated K-drama actor and photographer.
Louisiana Statepilerats.com

Meet LA's Dizzy Fae, who makes dizzying dance-pop with her debut EP, Antenna

In terms of our recent international discoveries, Minneapolis-born and Los Angeles-based musician Dizzy Fae is somewhere amongst the most exciting. The musician has been bubbling away for a few years now, building a growing audience with two brilliant mixtapes - 2018's Free Form Mixtape and 2019's NO GMO - that introduce her genre-moving sound as one worth keeping an eye on, and in the last 12 months or so, she's held true to that, becoming one of our favourite newcoming artists from overseas.
Musicescunited.com

“Writing new (hot) stuff” – Måneskin hit the studio

Italian Eurovision champions Måneskin have teased new material on the horizon for the first time since their Rotterdam victory, posting this evening that they were spending time in the studio and working on recording sessions. After taking a well-earned break from the media frenzy surrounding their Eurovision victory including a...
MusicVulture

The Weirdest, Gayest, and Most Unconventionally Pop of MARINA, According to Marina Diamandis

MARINA’s more than 15-year journey across pop music, ranging from The Family Jewels (2010) and Electra Heart (2012) to 2015’s Froot and then Love + Fear (2019), has never stuck to one thing. Consider the euphonious contrast between a fast and chaotic banger like “Radioactive” and a more subtler pop, slow-burning experience like “Orange Trees” — each, while worlds apart in sound, assist well in their depiction of the MARINA period during which they were released. Yet, amid her evolution, the message of Marina Diamandis’s (f.m.a. Marina and the Diamonds) work has been consistent and synonymous with who MARINA is (in her own words: a “sassy bitch”). Belying these sometimes-exaggerated personae, though, is an emotional wellspring; an ally (see the bubblegum bliss of “Primadonna,” clutched in the hearts of the gays); a mystic (“Purge the Poison,” she says, is her “witchiest” song to date); and an uncompromisingly vulnerable and honest singer.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Listen to Skatune Network & Get Tuff’s ska-punk cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”

Jeremy Hunter's (JER, We Are The Union) covers project Skatune Network is releasing a full album of ska covers of pop songs on June 25. They shared the cover of Childish Gambino's "Redbone" from that album last week, and today they've shared the over of Britney Spears' "Toxic," with lead vocals by RB Roe aka Get Tuff. (It also has drums by Elwood "Woody" Bond, and it was mixed by Jer's WATU bandmate Reade Wolcott.) The song's iconic synth-string melody sounds great as a ska horn part, and in general this revved-up cover rips. Check it out below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

No Gods No Masters

Garbage made music for ’90 teens on the hunt for mild subversion but wanting sharper hooks than Nine Inch Nails or Smashing Pumpkins proffered. They weren’t so much a band as a proposition: Nirvana and Pumpkins producer Butch Vig, together with friends Duke Erickson and Steve Marker, hooked up with Shirley Manson, the keyboardist of Scottish non-starters Angelfish, to record an amalgam of goth, shoegaze, and ’60s girl groups, all held together by electronically processed guitars. On two platinum albums released during the dotcom era, the deal worked. Then their context dried up. Now, with Lil Nas X and St. Vincent performing garish exaggerations of what seems like real personal trauma, Garbage suddenly return to friendlier climes. Faster and friskier than expected, No Gods, No Masters is their strongest album since Version 2.0.
Pittsburgh, PAentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Pop-rocker Caroline Rose Plays TRAF; ‘Lush Life Tribute to Billy Strayhorn’ at Carnegie Stage (Sat., 6/12/21)

1) The 10-day Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is Pittsburgh’s largest and grandest summer celebration. After last year’s Festival had to go online-only, this year it returns as a “hybrid” affair—live and in person (with Covid precautions) for those wish to come, with some attractions also online. The ever-popular Artist Market features handmade arts, crafts, and wearables on sale in over 150 booths. An even larger selection, from more than 200 artists in all, will be viewable and buyable online. Tonight’s mainstage headliner is the lively pop-rocker Caroline Rose. She will perform at 7:30 p.m. A varied lineup of Pittsburgh-based talent will also perform at the Allegheny Overlook Pop-Up Park, alongside the river of that name. Live performances are free at either venue, and there’s a separate slate of performers coming together for the 24/7 Virtual Stage. Last but not least, juried and invited visual arts will be displayed at various Cultural Trust galleries in the Cultural District. A number of events and attractions were still in the planning stages as opening day approached, so see the Festival website for latest updates. Festival ends tomorrow. (M.V.)
MusicThe Day

A mad scientist in the music studio, this Starrah is rising

Freshly minted Grammy-winning songwriter Starrah has long helped others be stars. Now it's her turn to shine. The hitmaker for the likes of Drake, Rihanna, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj, Halsey and Katy Perry recently released her debut full-length album, a natural extension for the self-taught studio prodigy. “I...
Musicsideshow.com

Capitol Records

From the Beatles to Beck, Sinatra to Sam Smith, a parade of era-defining artists have passed through the doors of the Capitol Records Tower, one of Hollywood’s most distinctive landmarks and home to one of the world’s most defining labels for the past 75+ years. To commemorate this extraordinary history...
MusicRolling Stone

Timbaland, Super-Producer and ‘Verzuz’ Mastermind, on the Future of Music

This story appears in Rolling Stone‘s 2021 Future of Music issue, a special project delving into the next era of the multibillion-dollar hitmaking business. Alongside our reporting, we invited four star artists to share their own predictions on the music industry’s wild next era. Read the other stories here. Try...
Musicourcommunitynow.com

New Music Review: Songs Released June 6-13

This week we're covering Lorde, Kylie Minogue, X Ambassadors, and more!. Creative arrangement of musical pieces, making you question what genre you're listening to. Haunting background vocals interweaving with Lorde's verses. The quiet restraint brimming with tension and triumph. Standout Lyrics: "My cheeks in high colour, overripe peaches / No...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Madonna, Lady Gaga Concerts to Air on Streaming Platform Qello for Pride Month

The concert streaming platform Qello Concerts will feature a special slate of concert films for Pride month, including full shows by Madonna, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and more. The Celebrating Pride Collection boasts a total of 14 titles, including live shows and documentaries. All are available to stream now via Qello’s website and Amazon Prime.
MusicKerrang

Meet KennyHoopla, the leader of pop-punk’s new generation

“Um, I’ve no clue. Sorry. Honestly, I don’t even know.”. Kerrang! has just asked Kenneth La’ron – better known as KennyHoopla – how he’s feeling as we sit down for our interview. He ponders the question for some time, seemingly searching for the words to articulate the complex array of emotions swilling around his head. It’s not a typical start to a conversation with a Cover Story star, but then KennyHoopla isn’t your average interviewee. A reticent and thoughtful speaker, every answer he gives to feels less like a considered search for the right words, and more like a stream-of-consciousness search for meaning.
Musicthe360mag.com

ALAN WALKER × IMANBEK – SWEET DREAMS

In the joining of two then-bedroom producers turned hugely successful DJs and producers, multi-platinum hitmaker Alan Walker and Grammy winner Imanbek release their track “Sweet Dreams,” which includes an infectious sample of Scatman John´s “Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)”. The track is filled to the brim with high energy and intensity and is the perfect way to kick off the summer.