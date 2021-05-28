National Literacy Institute’s Summer Reading Camp Giveaway!

What does Barnhart School’s 4th grade teacher, Mr. Kever, recommend for summer reading? Class Dismissed!⁠. Why he loves it – “Class 507 is the worst class Ms. Bryce has ever taught. And she would know — she’s been teaching forever. They are so terrible that when a science experiment goes disastrously wrong (again), Ms. Bryce has had it and quits in the middle of the lesson. But through a mix-up, the school office never finds out. Which means … Class 507 is teacher-free! The class figures if they don’t tell anyone, it’ll be one big holiday. Kyle and his friends can play games all day. Samantha decides she’ll read magazines and give everyone (much needed) fashion advice. Adam can doodle everywhere without getting in trouble. Eric will be able to write stories with no one bothering him. And Maggie … well, as the smartest kid in the class she has an ambitious plan for this epic opportunity. But can Class 507 keep the principal, the rest of the students, and their parents from finding out … or will the greatest school year ever turn into the worst disaster in school history?” – Source, Google Books.