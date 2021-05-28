Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

National Literacy Institute’s Summer Reading Camp Giveaway!

By Brandon Caldwell
myhoustonmajic.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajic 102.1 is partnering with the National Literacy Institute for a giveaway for young readers this summer! It’s the National Literacy Institute Summer Reading Camp Giveaway! Register for your chance for your child between the ages of 4 and 10 join the Institute’s summer reading camp where they’ll be involved in a program which focuses on building phonemic awareness, reading fluency, comprehension, and improving the ability to decode and encode words. We work on visualization, note taking, critical thinking, and more!

myhoustonmajic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
EducationRomesentinel.com

New summer literacy program to begin July 6

Children entering kindergarten and first grade in the fall have an opportunity to attend a four-week focused literacy program designed to help students fill in the gaps created by distance learning. A four-week program, taught by Len Gratch, MS-Elementary Ed/Special Education and Cheri Salce, MS-Special Education, will be held at...
Educationsaskatchewan.ca

More Than 1,000 Literacy And Activity Kits Will Inspire Reading This Summer

Some Saskatchewan students will be able to get wrapped up in reading this summer, thanks to summer literacy kits provided by their schools. This marks the second summer that eight school divisions will provide literacy kits and programming for students, to help pique their interest and strengthen their skills in literacy over the summer months. Frontier College is preparing about 1,055 of these kits, which school divisions will distribute to students aged five to 12.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Reading and Writing Top Priority as Schools Emphasize Literacy Skills

Considering the challenges of the past academic year, the Bedford Public Schools’ three-year literacy plan has begun in good shape. That’s the assessment of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Tricia Clifford, who told the School Committee last week, “We were able to move forward during a pandemic with all hands on deck. I’m really excited and happy with all of the work folks have done.”
Grand Marais, MNboreal.org

It's Summer Reading Program Registration time

From the Grand Marais Public library - June 14, 2021. READING COLORS YOUR WORLD: Summer Reading Program June 16-August 20, 2021. The Grand Marais Public Library launches its Reading Colors Your World summer reading program on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Kids ages zero to 18 can choose between several ways of tracking their reading and learning activities and earning free books and other prizes. All the materials and instructions will be available at the library throughout the summer, so kids can start their chosen program any time. In addition to reading logs, the library will have theme-related activities and special events all summer long, including:
Arcadia, CApasadenanow.com

Barnhart School’s Summer Reading Selection

What does Barnhart School’s 4th grade teacher, Mr. Kever, recommend for summer reading? Class Dismissed!⁠. Why he loves it – “Class 507 is the worst class Ms. Bryce has ever taught. And she would know — she’s been teaching forever. They are so terrible that when a science experiment goes disastrously wrong (again), Ms. Bryce has had it and quits in the middle of the lesson. But through a mix-up, the school office never finds out. Which means … Class 507 is teacher-free! The class figures if they don’t tell anyone, it’ll be one big holiday. Kyle and his friends can play games all day. Samantha decides she’ll read magazines and give everyone (much needed) fashion advice. Adam can doodle everywhere without getting in trouble. Eric will be able to write stories with no one bothering him. And Maggie … well, as the smartest kid in the class she has an ambitious plan for this epic opportunity. But can Class 507 keep the principal, the rest of the students, and their parents from finding out … or will the greatest school year ever turn into the worst disaster in school history?” – Source, Google Books.
Kidsfreelibrary.org

Read, Baby, Read Presents Early Literacy Ideas: Food!

Read, Baby, Read is a Free Library initiative focused on encouraging early literacy development among infants and young toddlers under two years old. We work with 12 participating libraries across Philadelphia to reach caregivers of all ages, providing resources that support early literacy skills, language development, and purposeful play. In addition, you can find early literacy tips and resources on our Instagram page @read.baby.read!
Norfolk, VAtcc.edu

TCC alumna earns summer internship at the National Institutes of Health

Tidewater Community College alumna Shannon O’Hara Wiora is getting an insider’s look at working for the National Institutes of Health (NIH). As a summer intern, O’Hara was selected for the 2021 Health Disparities in Tribal Communities summer internship program through the NIH branch that deals with neurological disorders and strokes.
Dare County, NCouterbanksvoice.com

Dare County Library’s “Tails and Tales!” Summer Reading Program

Beginning June 22, 2021, children can sign up for Dare County Library’s free Summer Reading Program. The Dare County Library has announced its upcoming 2021 Summer Reading Program, a free, fun and educational experience that will officially begin on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The Summer Reading Program is designed to...
iPadnbcrightnow.com

Milton-Freewater Public Library's Summer Reading Bingo starts now

MINTON-FREEWATER, OR - Milton-Freewater Public Library begins their summer offerings for adults with Summer Reading Bingo!. It is free to sign up and every line your complete on your bingo card enters you into win one of three prizes. Prizes include 2 prize Camping Prize packs and an iPad (8th Gen)!
Adams, MAiBerkshires.com

Sign-up For Adams Free Library Children's Summer Reading Challenge

ADAMS, Mass. Adams Free Library will begin their Summer Reading Challenge that will run from June 14 to Aug. 16. Sign-up for the program begins Monday, June 14. This year's theme, "Tails and Tales" celebrates animals. Children of all ages are invited to participate. The program utilizes the Beanstack software...
Collegestheedadvocate.org

2022 Best Online Doctorate in Reading & Literacy Programs

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. Deciding which college to attend can be a daunting task. For many, it will be the most important decision that they make in their lives. To make an informed decision, you have to consider a lot of variables, such as cost of attendance, financial aid, student/teacher ratio, academics, student life, and more. These factors will either positively or negatively impact the quality of education that you receive.
Wellesley, MAThe Swellesley Report

Wellesley summer camp spotlight: Write Ahead brings critical thinking to writing

SPONSORED POST: Raise your child’s academic performance through Write Ahead’s summer writing programs. Write Ahead’s persuasive and analytic writing classes build foundational skills that help students master expository writing and critical thinking. Write Ahead employs a structured teaching methodology that aligns with how students naturally learn. 95% of students agreed or strongly agreed that after completing a class, their writing quality improved.