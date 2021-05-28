National Literacy Institute’s Summer Reading Camp Giveaway!
Majic 102.1 is partnering with the National Literacy Institute for a giveaway for young readers this summer! It’s the National Literacy Institute Summer Reading Camp Giveaway! Register for your chance for your child between the ages of 4 and 10 join the Institute’s summer reading camp where they’ll be involved in a program which focuses on building phonemic awareness, reading fluency, comprehension, and improving the ability to decode and encode words. We work on visualization, note taking, critical thinking, and more!myhoustonmajic.com