A befitting Honda for the budding millionaire – The updated HondaJet is here with increased payload capacity, better avionics and brand new color schemes

By Sayan Chakravarty
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda has unveiled the new Elite S model, an updated version of the HondaJet that arrives with increased maximum take-off weight, upgraded avionics, and new exterior color schemes. Honda began to study small-sized business jets in the late 1980s and the original concepts of the HondaJet were created by 1999. The aircraft finally got its FAA type certification in 2015 and the company has already delivered 150 units to date. With the Elite S model, the company wants to the aircraft even more appealing to those in the market looking for a small business jet. In a virtual launch, Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino said the updated model is “the next iteration of the HondaJet to expand operational capability. As a result of the innovation, design, and engineering on the new Elite S, we are once again setting a new standard in business aviation.”

