Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 09:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Monroe County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As of 840 AM, the lake level at Toledo had risen to 76.9 inches above low water datum and the lake level at Fermi Power Plant had risen to 69.40 inches above low water datum. Expect the water levels along Lake Erie to fluctuate between 68 inches and 78 inches above low water datum today due to persistent northeast winds. The highest water levels will occur from Luna Pier south to Maumee Bay.