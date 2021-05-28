Best bands for Fitbit Ace 3 in 2021

The Fitbit Ace 3 is the brand's latest activity and sleep tracker for kids. And while you might be holding out for the upcoming Minions-themed bands, there are plenty of other swappable bands you can get for the device beyond the standard blue/astro green and black/sport red band that it comes with. As the best fitness tracker for kids, the Fitbit Ace 3 certainly does everything you'd want an activity and sleep tracker to do, without any extra distractions. But with the best bands for Fitbit Ace 3, you can make sure it fits with your child's personal style, too.