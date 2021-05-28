Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Best bands for Fitbit Ace 3 in 2021

By Christine Persaud
Android Central
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fitbit Ace 3 is the brand's latest activity and sleep tracker for kids. And while you might be holding out for the upcoming Minions-themed bands, there are plenty of other swappable bands you can get for the device beyond the standard blue/astro green and black/sport red band that it comes with. As the best fitness tracker for kids, the Fitbit Ace 3 certainly does everything you'd want an activity and sleep tracker to do, without any extra distractions. But with the best bands for Fitbit Ace 3, you can make sure it fits with your child's personal style, too.

www.androidcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Fitness Tracker#Android#Silicone#The Fitbit Ace 3#Bpa#Tpe#Eeweca Band#Ruentech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Travelimpulsegamer.com

Fitbit Debuts ACE 3 SPECIAL EDITION: MINIONS

Fitbit has today announced Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions, making it fun and easy for kids aged 6+ to get active and build healthy habits with some of the most beloved and recognisable characters of all time, Illumination’s Minions. The latest edition to the Ace line offers motivational features including...
Electronicstechadvisor.com

Fitbit OS 5.2 adds eight new smartwatch features

Fitbit smartwatches have offered oxygen saturation (SPO2) tracking for some time, but only now can the reading be seen alongside all of the stats in the Today dashboard. Previously, you needed to download a special clock face or check the reading in the Fitbit app. With Fitbit OS 5.2 your...
Lifestylereviewgeek.com

Banana! Fitbit Launches ‘Minions’ Fitness Tracker for Kids

Teaching kids to build healthy habits is a serious challenge, but Minions could give them the motivation they need. Fitbit now sells a Minions-themed Ace 3 fitness tracker for kids and will soon add Minions badges to the Fitbit app to celebrate fitness milestones. The Fitbit Ace 3 is an...
Electronicsrecombu.com

Snorers, beware: FitBit is going to call you out

FitBit has introduced a software update for its wearables to snitch on snorers, so you’ll catch some notifications after catching some Zs. What could be more embarrassing and annoying than your partner nudging you in the middle of the night to tell you that you’re snoring? Probably your fitness tracker doing the same thing, but without a commiserating kiss to make you feel a little better. But according to a careful inspection of a recent app update, FitBit really is planning to snitch on you if you’ve been snoring.
Technologyreviewgeek.com

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 Update Teaches Google Assistant to Talk Back

In the coming weeks, Fitbit will roll out a OS 5.2 update, bringing audible Google Assistant responses and other awesome features to the Sense and Versa 3 fitness trackers. The update comes as Fitbit prepares to launch its new Luxe tracker, though it isn’t clear if the small-screened Luxe will inherit these features.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 get Sp02 tracking and audible Google replies

There was a lot of attention given to Android Wear last month, mostly because it finally showed signs of life after a long period of stagnation. That said, when it comes to wearables, especially ones oriented towards fitness and health, the Apple Watch and Fitbit’s wide selection still dominate the market and people’s minds. Fitbit’s future under Google and Android Wear is a bit uncertain, despite assurances, but this latest update to its two smartwatches puts it ahead of some Android Wear smartwatches that still lack one popular biometric.
Electronicshsn.com

exclusive! Fitbit Versa 2 Black Smartwatch with Small Extra Band

Fitbit Versa 2 Black Smartwatch with Small Extra Band. Work your way to a better you with the Fitbit Versa 2. It tracks 24/7 heart rate, provides a sleep quality score, stores 300-plus songs, makes secure purchases, and includes powerful fitness features to elevate your routine. Hop aboard the fitness train!
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Fitbit Sense/Versa 3 Update Brings Audible Assistant Responses

A new software update is now rolling out to the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches. The latest FitbitOS release is “jam-packed” with new features and improvements, including easier access to your SpO2 data, audible responses from Google Assistant, heart rate notifications, and more. Fitbit rolls out a new...
TechnologyTechRadar

Best fitness tracker in India for 2021: The top activity bands

A fitness tracker is one way to keep yourself occupied for a few minutes or hours at your home and work out during the lockdown and restrictions. Many of us have started taking care of our physical fitness activities like never before, as we continue to work from home and not go to the gym as often as we’d like.
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

How to update your Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker

(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit occasionally releases software updates for its devices that bring new features and bug fixes. For instance, the Google-owned company recently rolled out a Fitbit OS 5.2 software update that adds high and low heart-rate notifications to the Versa 3, plus Google Assistant can now speak audible responses on some watches. If you're curious about what's changed in the latest Fitbit update, plus how to get the new software on your device, here's everything you need to know.
Electronicswearable-technologies.com

Fitbit Wearables Will Soon Detect Your Snoring At Night

Fitbit may soon add snoring and noise detection to its devices. As reported by 9to5Google, details were found in the current Google APK for Android that indicate new functions for Fitbit’s smartwatches and fitness trackers. According to descriptions, the new feature will enable your microphone during sleep so that your...
ShoppingPosted by
TechRadar

How to avoid buying a "fake" Fitbit on Amazon Prime Day

We're expecting to see some great deals on running watches and fitness trackers for Amazon Prime Day 2021, and in previous years we've seen some impressive discounts on Fitbits, with big savings across the whole line. If you've been looking for a cheap fitness tracker to nudge you towards healthier habits, this is a great time to find a bargain.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Fitbit watches now talk back when you speak to Google Assistant

You'll also get far more useful blood oxygen monitoring. Fitbit has rolled out Sense and Versa 3 updates that deliver audio responses when you talk to Google Assistant. You’ll also get much more useful blood oxygen monitoring. The upgrade also brings easier watch face changes, and heart rate warnings for...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Latest Fitbit update brings Arabic notifications to Sense and Versa 3

Fitbit has announced that its latest OS update will be rolling out to its Sense and Versa 3 products. OS 5.2 brings with it support for new languages including Arabic, which will work for all on-device alerts and messages. SpO2 tracking is also being introduced, which will allow you to see your nightly average and trends from the past week in the on-wrist Today dashboard.
TechnologySHAPE

Apple Just Launched Its Most Inclusive Pride Band and Watch Face Yet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Since 2016, Apple has continued to create special Apple Watch bands and faces that feature unique takes on the LGTBQ+ rainbow flag to celebrate and support Pride — and this year's creation is no exception. It is, however, more inclusive than ever before and, TBH, that might just make it the best Apple Watch Pride Edition yet.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Fitbit wearables will soon include a snore-tracking feature

It's been an awfully quiet period for Fitbit after it was acquired by Google, but it looks like the US company is actually working on new stuff. Although we're not talking about a new wearable device right now, we're sure it's we're going to see another Fitbit-branded product pretty soon.
NFLDigital Trends

Fitbit slashes its smartwatch prices for Father’s Day

Because Father’s Day and Amazon Prime Day are right around the corner, some excellent Fitbit deals are happening. The company offers a variety of smartwatches and fitness trackers, including the Inspire 2, Fitbit Sense, and more. Wearable devices like Fitbit’s allow you to monitor health stats, take calls, and read messages on your wrist, and even talk to a voice assistant without your phone.