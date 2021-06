In today’s NFL, safeties are tasked to do more than ever before. We can see this from the safeties that are coming into the league from college, as nearly all of them are box/slot/free defenders as opposed to the old school free/strong splits, or interchangeable standard safety roles. In a league where defenses call more dime than base, and nickel is really the new base, you’d have to be quite something as a deep-third defender or box enforcer to have that be the only thing on your resume.