Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, MI

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Bay LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Bay County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds of 20 to 25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH on Saginaw Bay will persist into tonight. This will cause the levels of Saginaw Bay at Essexville remain between 50 and 60 inches above low water datum.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essexville, MI
County
Bay County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saginaw Bay#Lakeshore Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Harris's border trip leaves questions unanswered

Vice President Harris heads to the border on Friday, finally answering persistent demands that she should do so — but likely not quieting her critics. Harris will go to El Paso, Texas, where she will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . It will be her first trip to the border since taking office.