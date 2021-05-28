Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Bay LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Bay County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds of 20 to 25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH on Saginaw Bay will persist into tonight. This will cause the levels of Saginaw Bay at Essexville remain between 50 and 60 inches above low water datum.