Alaska State

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 21:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-29 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected along the Richardson Highway and along the Tok Cutoff. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slushy accumulations are expected along parts of the Richardson Highway and the Tok Cutoff before precipitation turns to all rain mid-day Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

alerts.weather.gov
Tok, AK
Alaska State
#Winter Weather Advisory#Richardson Highway#Eastern Alaska Range
