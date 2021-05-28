Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 05:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-28 14:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are expected along summits of the Steese Highway. * WHERE...Summits along the Steese Highway. * WHEN...Until 2 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing snow and low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.alerts.weather.gov