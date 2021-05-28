Game 5 Analysis: Killer turnovers, William Nylander’s ice time, and lineup decisions ahead of Game 6
That’s what happens when you turn the puck over. The more I got into hockey analytics, the more I tended to value some of the high-risk, high-reward players, convincing myself the pros outweighed the cons with the Jake Gardiners of the world when you aggregate their results over a large sample. I still lean that way, but watching a game like this is a good reminder of how bad turnovers can cost you goals against in a hurry.mapleleafshotstove.com