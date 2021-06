Explore an old boarding school and do some colouring-in with Deimos Academy, an upcoming roleplaying game inspired by the works of Stephen King. A horror RPG which takes place at the boarding school that all the player characters attended when they were children, Deimos Academy sees players moving from room to room in an attempt to uncover the memories that they’ve lost. Although they all hold fears surrounding the old building, the player characters have no clear recollection of their time at school - and gradually realise that there may be a monster lurking inside there. The player characters must explore the school and escape before their fears can consume them.