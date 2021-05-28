Cancel
Woodlawn mother honors late son who served in the Navy this Memorial Day weekend

By News 12 Staff
Cover picture for the articleA Woodlawn mother who is still grieving her son who died in 2012 plans to honor him this Memorial Day weekend. "He was a very loud child, very outgoing and a daredevil. Would try and do anything," says Karen Burns while recalling fond memories of her son, Nicholas Barrett, who died while serving in the Navy. "Always wanted to be in the military since he was 6. I remember stepping on the [toy] soldiers and the trucks in the middle of the night."

