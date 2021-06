Rising incidence of mucormycosis in patients with COVID-19: another challenge for India amidst the second wave?. The second wave of COVID-19 has affected India substantially, with the highest number of daily reported cases being slightly more than 0·4 million on May 7, 2021, and has declined since. Even though the number of new reported cases has reduced, India still contributed to approximately 45% of the new cases detected globally and nearly 34% of the deaths globally during the third week of May, 2021.