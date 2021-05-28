Cancel
Summer at Friends Shares the Recipe for Summer Fun

By Sponsored Post Staff
baltimorefishbowl.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 60 years Summer at Friends has been the place to be for camp! Today’s programs range from Junior Camp for ages 4 and 5 through Senior Camp for ages 10 to 13, with lots of specialty options including drama, technology, sports, and fine arts! Summer at Friends is so much fun for campers… and it is fun for the staff who spend all year planning great activities! Enter Summer Programs Coordinator Sue Cusick, Camp Director Steve Cusick, and Associate Director Jack Walderman who can’t wait to share their recipe for summer fun with you!

