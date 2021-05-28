Summer at Friends Shares the Recipe for Summer Fun

Summertime, what a fun time! For those of you not getting to go on a vacation or are taking a late vacation, I found many things that your child can do from various age groups, that sound fun and most of them seem pretty easy. I found this site from Unicef — https://www.unicefkidpower.org/summer-activities-kids/ and picked out some of the ones I felt you could do in our area. I only have about one-half of the list here today, I will give you the rest next week, or you can go to the website yourself.