Sent via email: press@ikulu.go.tz, ikulu@ikulu.go.tz. We at the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent non-governmental organization that defends press freedom worldwide, welcome your government’s initial steps to improve conditions for the press, including commitments to restore banned media outlets and to investigate attacks on journalists. We write to urge you to take all necessary steps to ensure a free and safe environment for journalists by committing to legal reforms that conform to Tanzania’s constitution as well as regional and international treaty obligations.