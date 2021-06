“The 100 Club” is a 90-second clip shown on Cable News Network (CNN) as an interlude between regular programming. It showcases companies that have been in existence for a hundred years or more and how the founders’ dreams have been preserved through the years. These companies which were privately owned (most are now publicly quoted companies) were established and run effectively as family businesses and were handed down over generations. Some of these companies include General Electric (1892), Coca-Cola (1892), JC Penny (1892), Ford (1903) and Target (1902). Every time I am in front of the TV and the short clip comes on, I begin to ponder on family-owned businesses in Nigeria and how many of them are still in existence many years after.