Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cape Cod Businesses Expecting Successful Start To Summer Thanks To Relaxing Restrictions

wgbh.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Cape Cod businesses are celebrating the start of summer this weekend with fewer restrictions and more reservations. According to Wendy Northcross, the CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, advance bookings are up this year, which is great news for a region that made due last year in the heat of the pandemic. Most COVID-19 restrictions are relaxing on Saturday, but Northcross says some accommodations made for the pandemic might be here to stay, things like more outdoor dining, curbside pick-up and outdoor movies.

www.wgbh.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Levin
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
Related
Politicsmycampbellrivernow.com

Alert Bay cancels Canada Day celebrations

Another community is cancelling Canada Day plans this year. The Council of the Village of Alert Bay says they feel it ‘appropriate’ to cancel July 1st celebrations, “in light of the recent events unfolding at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, and the discovery of the undocumented 215 children buried there.”
San Francisco, CAGlobeSt.com

WeWork Partners with San Francisco to Stimulate Recovery

The city of San Francisco and WeWork are partnering to support a hybrid return to work for businesses, which they hope will help foster a post-pandemic economic recovery in the city. WeWork says the SF x WeWork partnership intends to provide resources to help businesses return to work. The partnership...
Travelcapecod.com

Cape Cod Chamber to Host Virtual Ransomware Webinar

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and the North Gross Group (NGC) will be hosting a webinar on Ransomware and Malware later this month. The webinar, titled “Ransomware & Malware – 5 Things Every Cape Business Should Do,” will be held on Friday June 25th starting at 1:30 PM.
Barnstable County, MAcapecod.com

Cape Cod National Seashore Preparing for Busy Summer Season

WELLLFLEET – As many businesses across Cape Cod and the country continue to have trouble finding staff, Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom said recently that finding lifeguards has not been a problem. “Fortunately, we do have a full compliment of guards for our six beaches at the National...
EconomyWBUR

Cape Cod Businesses Expected To Suffer Due To Housing Shortage

The lack of affordable housing on Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket exacerbated an already-dire year during the pandemic, forces island fire departments to rely on firefighters who commute by ferry, and will lead to scaled-back business services in the upcoming tourist season, local officials and experts said Thursday. Massachusetts...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Aspira Health thanks the Cape Region

After running our second vaccine clinic at Cape Henlopen High School this week, it is heartwarming to see so many students getting vaccinated. Accompanied by their parents, you can see a real commitment to health and well-being here in Sussex County. Because of this area’s dedication to vaccination, we are getting back to normal faster than any other county in the state.
Health Servicescapenews.net

Cape Cod Healthcare Implements Updated Visitor Policy

Effective Tuesday,June 15, 2021, Cape Cod Healthcare implemented an updated patient visitation and accompaniment policy as part of its continued commitment to the safety of patients and staff. The guidelines are:. • Two inpatient visitors at a time will be allowed, with exceptions noted below. • One Emergency Department visitor...
Barnstable County, MAcapecod.com

Cape Cod Commission Accepting Proposals for COVID-19 Recovery

HYANNIS – Proposals are being requested for projects that center around COVID-19 recovery efforts. Ideas should focus on documented impacts of the pandemic and support the Cape Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. Any proposals should align with at least one of the CEDS Action Plan initiatives. They will all be reviewed...
Politicscrotononhudson-ny.gov

Business Development Committee Survey

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson Business Development Committee is conducting a survey of Croton area businesses - your help is needed! Please use our survey form, https://dev-croton-biz.org/survey-202106, to share your unique perspective on the Croton business environment. The questionnaire is fairly brief to respect your valuable time, while addressing details for assisting the Village in helping develop business in Croton.
Orleans, MAtown.orleans.ma.us

Cape Cod Canal Area Transportation Improvement Program

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) invites you to attend one of the following Virtual Public Information Meetings to learn more about the Program scope, status, schedule and ask the Program team questions. Content shared at both meetings will be the same. This Program will include the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, as well as improvements to the approach roadway networks to address the multimodal deficiencies within the Cape Cod Canal area.
Dennis, MAcapecodtimes.com

Cape Cod summer weather: Doug the Quahog predicts 100 sunny days

DENNIS PORTD — Doug the Quahog, Cape Cod's clammy Nostradamus of summer weather, has spoken: We're in for beautiful weather this season. The soothsaying bivalve was the star of a slightly odd, foggy and jubilant ceremony overlooking Nantucket Sound Monday at the Pelham House Resort. HGTV host and Dennis selectman Chris Lambton was emcee of the prognostication proceedings, sponsored by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.
Theater & DanceWicked Local

Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber Concerts by the Canal returning this summer

BUZZARDS BAY – The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the popular “Eastern Bank Concerts by the Canal series. Marie Oliva, president and CEO, stated: “It’s with great pride that we are bringing back the concerts this year. Although we were disappointed, we couldn’t hold the concerts last year due to COVID, we are grateful restrictions have been lifted in order for us to move forward and give back to the community.”
Barnstable County, MAcapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 06/25/2021

WELLFLEET – Planners for the annual Wellfleet OysterFest have announced that this year’s event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, organized by the town alongside Wellfleet Shellfish Promotion and Tasting (SPAT) to benefit the local shellfishing community, was set…. Full Story. Daily Fog: Staff Day »
Healthcapecoddaily.com

New Addiction Treatment to be Offered on Cape Cod

HARWICH – Outer Cape Health Services will be offering a new Structured Outpatient Addiction Program for those needing support for addiction recovery. This program offered by OCHS will be the only of its kind on the Lower and Outer Cape. The treatment is available for those needing clinically intense, short term structured… .
Travelmomcollective.com

10 Things to Do at Cape Cod This Summer When You’re Not at the Beach

The Cape escape has begun. It’s not easy to get there, given that traffic has picked up, but once you’re there it’s worth the drive. I have been lucky enough to spend summers on Cape Cod since I was a child. Record crowds are predicted this summer, which is great for local businesses — but not so great for families seeking a restful vacation.
Small Businessnorthernontariobusiness.com

Thunder Bay Ironworkers local gets $436,000 for new training equipment

The Ironworkers union in Thunder Bay believes there will be increasing demand in Northwestern Ontario for members of the multi-faceted trade. It's one of the reasons the Ontario government on Monday announced a $435,000 investment to help Local 759 buy three new pieces of equipment for training, testing and certifying apprentices and journeypersons.
SocietyWicked Local

'Coming Black to Cape Cod' welcomes Juneteenth

Robin Joyce and Jim Miller made Juneteenth another reason to celebrate last Saturday in Cotuit. Not only was the first time in the nation's history that Juneteenth became a federal holiday, it was the first sold-out show at the Cotuit Center for the Arts since the start of the pandemic.