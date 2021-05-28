Cape Cod Businesses Expecting Successful Start To Summer Thanks To Relaxing Restrictions

Many Cape Cod businesses are celebrating the start of summer this weekend with fewer restrictions and more reservations. According to Wendy Northcross, the CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, advance bookings are up this year, which is great news for a region that made due last year in the heat of the pandemic. Most COVID-19 restrictions are relaxing on Saturday, but Northcross says some accommodations made for the pandemic might be here to stay, things like more outdoor dining, curbside pick-up and outdoor movies.