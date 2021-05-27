City to Host Ribbon Cuttings for Pools, Splash Pads

While pools and splash pads officially open on Monday, May 31, the City of Wichita Park and Recreation department invites the community to join them for the official ribbon cuttings of the renovated pools and splash pads. Council Members and guest speakers will be onsite to dedicate the new aquatics facilities and cut a ceremonial ribbon.

May 28 at 1 p.m. - Boston Park Splash Pad, 6655 E. Zimmerly - Guest speaker: Council Member Becky Tuttle

May 28 at 2 p.m. - Edgemoor Park Splash Pad, 5813 E. 9th St. - Guest speaker: Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson

June 4 at 1 p.m. - Aley Park Pool, 1800 S. Seneca - Guest speaker: Council Member Jeff Blubaugh

June 5 at noon - McAfee Pool at McAdams Park, 1300 E. 16th St S. - Guest speakers: Mayor Brandon Whipple, Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson, and more

June 5 at 1 p.m. - Orchard Park Pool, 1062 N. Clara - Guest speaker: Council Member Cindy Claycomb

June 11 at 1 p.m. - Minisa Park Pool, 1350 N. Jeanette - Guest speaker: Council Member Cindy Claycomb

June 11 at 2 p.m. - Evergreen Park Splash Pad, 2700 N. Woodland Ave. - Guest speaker: Council Member Cindy Claycomb

June 12 at 1 p.m. - Harvest Park Pool, 9500 W. Provincial - Guest speaker: Council Member Bryan Frye