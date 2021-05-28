Pearl of Africa Hotel on plunges into uncertainty

Cape Town is pretty much isolated, being surrounded by a ring of mountains. Nonetheless, it is South Africa’s bustling metropolitan center, framed by breathtaking natural scenery. The spectacular Table Mountain offers a dramatic backdrop in every corner of the city. This flat-topped mountain is protected within Table Mountain National Park, along with thousands of other plant species. The city also has a couple of stunning beaches, including Camps Bay Beach and Clifton Beach. If you want a glimpse of history, you can visit Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 years. Today, this famed island is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Indeed, you can have an indulging and enriching trip here, whether for business or leisure. For a worry-free visit, check out these Muslim-friendly hotels in Cape Town, South Africa.