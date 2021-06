In the aftermath of the ruling by Justice Adrian Fischer on 26th May 2021 crushing an application for leave of Appeal filed by lawyers of the defendants in the matter between the Deputy Leader of the National Reformation Movement (NRM), US-based Alfred Peter Conteh and the leadership of the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) party at the High Court of Sierra Leone, the Movement has issued a Press Release stating that the matter be concluded in court, which damns talk of mediation for out of court settlement.