Bridgeport, CT

Meet the 'zoo chef' who prepares meals for hundreds of animals at the Beardsley zoo

By Todd McLeish
connecticutmag.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like human children, the bears and monkeys at the Beardsley Zoo are finicky eaters. “Primates are famous for that,” says Don Goff, the Bridgeport zoo’s deputy director responsible for animal care and nutrition. “They’re big on fruits that are sweet when what they really need to eat are their vegetables,” he says. “Bears will also devour the fruit but turn their nose up at vegetables. We do what we can to get them to eat what’s good for them.”

www.connecticutmag.com
