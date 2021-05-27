Meet the 'zoo chef' who prepares meals for hundreds of animals at the Beardsley zoo

Much like human children, the bears and monkeys at the Beardsley Zoo are finicky eaters. “Primates are famous for that,” says Don Goff, the Bridgeport zoo’s deputy director responsible for animal care and nutrition. “They’re big on fruits that are sweet when what they really need to eat are their vegetables,” he says. “Bears will also devour the fruit but turn their nose up at vegetables. We do what we can to get them to eat what’s good for them.”