Asian American Power Is Necessary to Make AAPI Women Fully Visible

This May, Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month was different for many members of our community, as our own reckoning with our standing in our country’s melting pot was laid bare. Globe columnist Shirley Leung highlighted a survey in which 42 percent of Americans could not name a single prominent Asian-American, despite household names like Tiger Woods, Lucy Liu, Vera Wang, Michelle Kwan, and Vice-President Kamala Harris. Though we are the fastest growing minority group in the United States, we are somehow invisible in our own country. Former New England Patriot and NFL assistant coach Eugene Chung was appallingly told during an interview for a head coaching job that, “You’re not the right minority we’re looking for,” and, “you’re not really a minority.”