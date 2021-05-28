Manhattan, NY – Car Crash on Manhattan Ave Injures Bicyclist
Reports from authorities show that a bicyclist was riding in the area of 280 Manhattan Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle. The rider was injured in the accident. One ambulance from the Lenox Hill Hospital Northwell Health responded to the scene to transport the injured rider to a local hospital for further medical care. At this time, the incident remains under investigation by the New York Police Department.localaccidentreports.com