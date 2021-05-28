Cavendish Update 5/28/21: Concerts/News/Mem.Day/Covid

Two students located in the High School have tested positive for COVID-19 The Wayland-Cohocton School District has learned that two students located in the High School have tested positive for COVID-19. In collaboration with the Steuben County Department of Health we were able to begin the contact tracing protocol immediately and we were able to identify individuals who may have had close or proximate contact with the students and staff member. All recommendations from the Department of Health have been implemented at this time and all contacts at the school have been notified. We will continue to be vigilant in following the appropriate protocol and procedures required to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our school community.