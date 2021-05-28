Cancel
New York City, NY

Maybrook, NY – One Injured in Truck Crash on I-84 near Route 208

localaccidentreports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports provided by local law enforcement indicate that a silver Ford Mustang and a semi-truck tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 84 near Route 208. The Mustang became trapped under the semi-truck, pinning the driver inside. The driver of the Mustang was injured in the accident. The victim was removed from the vehicle by firefighters from Maybrook Fire District and transported to a local hospital for further care.

